An early dose of momentum helped Massillon Tuslaw to a 40-6 runaway past Warsaw River View in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 1.

Massillon Tuslaw jumped in front of Warsaw River View 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second quarter.

Massillon Tuslaw charged to a 33-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Mustangs got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-6 edge.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Massillon Tuslaw faced off against Smithville and Warsaw River View took on McConnelsville Morgan on Aug. 18 at Warsaw River View High School.

