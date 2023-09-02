Pickerington North collected a solid win over Upper Arlington in a 28-8 verdict in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 1.

The Panthers opened a small 7-0 gap over the Golden Bears at the intermission.

Pickerington North pulled to a 28-8 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first and fourth quarters.

Last season, Pickerington North and Upper Arlington faced off on Sept. 2, 2022 at Upper Arlington High School.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Pickerington North faced off against Cincinnati Elder and Upper Arlington took on Reynoldsburg on Aug. 18 at Upper Arlington High School.

