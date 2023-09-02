A suffocating defense helped Delaware Hayes handle Mt. Vernon 42-0 for an Ohio high school football victory at Delaware Hayes High.

The first quarter gave Delaware Hayes a 21-0 lead over Mt. Vernon.

The Pacers registered a 28-0 advantage at intermission over the Yellow Jackets.

Defense ruled the third quarter as Delaware Hayes and Mt. Vernon were both scoreless.

The Pacers held on with a 14-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Delaware Hayes and Mt Vernon squared off on Sept. 2, 2022 at Mt Vernon Mount Vernon High School.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Delaware Hayes faced off against Delaware Buckeye Valley and Mt Vernon took on Marion Harding on Aug. 18 at Mt Vernon Mount Vernon High School.

