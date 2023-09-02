Painesville Riverside finally found a way to top Mentor 34-31 for an Ohio high school football victory at Painesville Riverside High.

Mentor showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 17-0 advantage over Painesville Riverside as the first quarter ended.

The Cardinals jumped a modest margin over the Beavers as both teams headed to make end of the second quarter adjustments.

Painesville Riverside broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 20-17 lead over Mentor.

The Beavers and the Cardinals each scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Mentor and Painesville Riverside faced off on Sept. 2, 2022 at Mentor High School.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Painesville Riverside faced off against Chardon NDCL and Mentor took on Massillon Jackson on Aug. 18 at Massillon Jackson High School.

