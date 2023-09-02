A suffocating defense helped Niles handle Leavittsburg LaBrae 34-0 during this Ohio football game.

The first quarter gave Niles a 14-0 lead over Leavittsburg LaBrae.

The Red Dragons fought to a 28-0 intermission margin at the Vikings’ expense.

Niles charged to a 34-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Leavittsburg LaBrae faced off against Cortland Lakeview.

