Perry eventually beat Kirtland 24-6 on Sept. 1 in Ohio football action.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first quarter.

The Pirates opened a narrow 8-0 gap over the Hornets at halftime.

Perry darted to a 16-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Pirates got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with an 8-0 edge.

The last time Kirtland and Perry played in a 36-16 game on Sept. 30, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Kirtland faced off against Dalton and Perry took on Madison on Aug. 18 at Perry High School.

