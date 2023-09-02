New Concord John Glenn topped New Lexington 14-13 in a tough tilt on Sept. 1 in Ohio football action.

New Concord John Glenn darted in front of New Lexington 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Little Muskies opened a modest 14-7 gap over the Panthers at the intermission.

Neither squad could muster points in the third quarter.

The Panthers rallied with a 6-0 advantage in the final quarter. However, the Little Muskies prevailed.

Last season, New Lexington and New Concord John Glenn faced off on Sept. 2, 2022 at New Lexington High School.

In recent action on Aug. 18, New Concord John Glenn faced off against Circleville and New Lexington took on Lancaster Fairfield Union on Aug. 18 at New Lexington High School.

