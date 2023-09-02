Defense dominated as North Canton Hoover pitched a 56-0 shutout of St. Catharines Royal Imperial Collegiate in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 1.

North Canton Hoover opened with a 14-0 advantage over St. Catharines Royal Imperial Collegiate through the first quarter.

The Vikings fought to a 35-0 halftime margin at the Knights’ expense.

North Canton Hoover breathed fire to a 48-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Vikings got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with an 8-0 edge.

Recently on Aug. 18, North Canton Hoover squared off with Akron Buchtel in a football game.

