Hilliard Davidson finally found a way to top Dublin Jerome 17-13 for an Ohio high school football victory on Sept. 1.

The first quarter gave Hilliard Davidson a 6-0 lead over Dublin Jerome.

The Wildcats fought to a 14-7 intermission margin at the Celtics’ expense.

Defense ruled the third quarter as Hilliard Davidson and Dublin Jerome were both scoreless.

The Celtics enjoyed a 6-3 edge in the fourth quarter, yet the result was already decided.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Dublin Jerome faced off against Westerville South and Hilliard Davidson took on Columbus West on Aug. 18 at Hilliard Davidson High School.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.