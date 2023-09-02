Zanesville Maysville earned a convincing 48-13 win over Coshocton in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 1.

Zanesville Maysville charged in front of Coshocton 28-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Panthers opened a mammoth 35-7 gap over the Redskins at the intermission.

Zanesville Maysville steamrolled to a 48-13 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Zanesville Maysville and Coshocton faced off on Sept. 3, 2021 at Zanesville Maysville High School.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Zanesville Maysville faced off against Byesville Meadowbrook and Coshocton took on West Lafayette Ridgewood on Aug. 18 at West Lafayette Ridgewood High School.

