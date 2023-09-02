Olmsted Falls raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 42-14 win over Canfield in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 1.

Olmsted Falls opened with a 7-0 advantage over Canfield through the first quarter.

The Bulldogs’ offense moved in front for a 21-7 lead over the Cardinals at halftime.

Olmsted Falls roared to a 42-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Canfield faced off against Beloit West Branch.

