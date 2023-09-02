New Philadelphia finally found a way to top Wooster 22-13 for an Ohio high school football victory at New Philadelphia High.

New Philadelphia jumped in front of Wooster 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Generals rallied in the second quarter by making it 15-13.

New Philadelphia moved to a 22-13 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Wooster and New Philadelphia faced off on Sept. 2, 2022 at Wooster High School.

Recently on Aug. 18, New Philadelphia squared off with Louisville in a football game.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.