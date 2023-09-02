Steubenville Catholic Central collected a solid win over Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans in a 28-14 verdict in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 2.

Steubenville Catholic Central moved in front of Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The dynamic altered in the second quarter as the Bishops inched back to a 14-7 deficit.

Steubenville Catholic Central jumped to a 21-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Crusaders and the Bishops each scored in the final quarter.

The last time Steubenville Catholic Central and Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans played in a 18-15 game on Sept. 9, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans faced off against Reedsville Eastern.

