East Liverpool’s defense throttled Salem, resulting in a 28-0 shutout in an Ohio high school football matchup.

Defense ruled the first quarter as East Liverpool and Salem were both scoreless.

The Potters opened a narrow 7-0 gap over the Quakers at the intermission.

East Liverpool darted to a 14-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Potters got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-0 edge.

Last season, Salem and East Liverpool faced off on Sept. 2, 2022 at Salem High School.

In recent action on Aug. 18, East Liverpool faced off against Minerva and Salem took on Poland Seminary on Aug. 18 at Salem High School.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.