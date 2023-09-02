Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley rallied from behind to knock off Martins Ferry for a 39-24 verdict on Sept. 1 in Ohio football action.

The start wasn’t the problem for Martins Ferry, as it began with a 14-6 edge over Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley through the end of the first quarter.

The Trojans’ offense darted in front for a 25-21 lead over the Purple Riders at the intermission.

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley jumped to a 31-21 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Trojans held on with an 8-3 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Martins Ferry faced off against Shadyside and Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley took on Apple Creek Waynedale on Aug. 18 at Apple Creek Waynedale High School.

