A suffocating defense helped West Lafayette Ridgewood handle Carrollton 13-0 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 1.

The Generals registered a 13-0 advantage at halftime over the Warriors.

Neither squad could muster points in the first, third and fourth quarters.

In recent action on Aug. 18, West Lafayette Ridgewood faced off against Coshocton and Carrollton took on Akron Manchester on Aug. 18 at Carrollton High School.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.