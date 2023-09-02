Dover notched a win against Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 27-14 on Sept. 1 in Ohio football action.

The first quarter gave Dover a 7-0 lead over Gnadenhutten Indian Valley.

The Tornadoes opened a thin 14-7 gap over the Braves at the intermission.

Dover steamrolled to a 27-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Braves closed the lead with a 7-0 margin in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Dover and Gnadenhutten Indian Valley faced off on Sept. 2, 2022 at Gnadenhutten Indian Valley High School.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley faced off against Akron Ellet and Dover took on Uniontown Green on Aug. 18 at Uniontown Green High School.

