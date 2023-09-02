A suffocating defense helped Sugarcreek Garaway handle Zanesville West Muskingum 28-0 in Ohio high school football on Sept. 1.

Sugarcreek Garaway darted in front of Zanesville West Muskingum 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Pirates registered a 28-0 advantage at intermission over the Tornadoes.

Both teams were shutout in the third and fourth quarters.

Recently on Aug. 18, Sugarcreek Garaway squared off with Bellaire in a football game.

