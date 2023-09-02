Navarre Fairless topped Uhrichsville Claymont 35-33 in a tough tilt at Uhrichsville Claymont High on Sept. 1 in Ohio football action.

Navarre Fairless opened with a 21-12 advantage over Uhrichsville Claymont through the first quarter.

The tables turned a bit in the third quarter when Uhrichsville Claymont got within 35-33.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren second and fourth quarters.

Last season, Navarre Fairless and Uhrichsville Claymont squared off on Sept. 2, 2022 at Navarre Fairless High School.

Recently on Aug. 18, Uhrichsville Claymont squared off with Cadiz Harrison Central in a football game.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.