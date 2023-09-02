Lowellville controlled the action to earn an impressive 53-6 win against New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic in Ohio high school football on Sept. 1.

The Rockets’ offense breathed fire in front for a 20-0 lead over the Saints at halftime.

Both teams were shutout in the first and third quarters.

The Rockets got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 33-6 edge.

In recent action on Aug. 19, New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic faced off against Bowerston Conotton Valley and Lowellville took on Columbiana on Aug. 18 at Columbiana High School.

