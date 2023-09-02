Strasburg collected a solid win over Leetonia in a 26-14 verdict during this Ohio football game.

Strasburg darted in front of Leetonia 6-0 to begin the second quarter.

The scoreboard showed the Bears with a 14-12 lead over the Tigers heading into the second quarter.

Strasburg broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 26-14 lead over Leetonia.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Strasburg faced off against Rittman and Leetonia took on Fairport Harbor Fairport on Aug. 18 at Fairport Harbor Fairport Harding High School.

