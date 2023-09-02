Newcomerstown rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 52-20 win over Bowerston Conotton Valley on Sept. 1 in Ohio football.

Newcomerstown charged in front of Bowerston Conotton Valley 32-8 to begin the second quarter.

The Trojans opened a towering 45-8 gap over the Rockets at halftime.

Newcomerstown stormed to a 52-8 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Rockets managed a 12-0 rally in the final quarter, yet the die was already cast.

Last season, Newcomerstown and Bowerston Conotton Valley faced off on Sept. 2, 2022 at Newcomerstown High School.

In recent action on Aug. 19, Bowerston Conotton Valley faced off against New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic and Newcomerstown took on Sugar Grove Berne Union on Aug. 18 at Newcomerstown High School.

