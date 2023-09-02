Malvern posted a narrow 22-20 win over Cadiz Harrison Central on Sept. 1 in Ohio football action.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 6-6 tie through the first quarter.

The Hornets registered a 14-6 advantage at halftime over the Huskies.

Malvern and Cadiz Harrison Central each scored in the third quarter.

The Hornets maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 6-0 in the final quarter.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Malvern faced off against Berlin Center Western Reserve and Cadiz Harrison Central took on Uhrichsville Claymont on Aug. 18 at Cadiz Harrison Central High School.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.