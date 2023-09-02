Massillon Perry rolled past Euclid for a comfortable 49-6 victory for an Ohio high school football victory at Massillon Perry High.

The first quarter gave Massillon Perry a 14-0 lead over Euclid.

Massillon Perry fought to a 35-6 intermission margin at Euclid’s expense.

Massillon Perry pulled to a 42-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

Massillon Perry got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Recently on Aug. 18, Euclid squared off with Austintown Fitch in a football game.

