Massillon Jackson’s defense throttled Stow-Munroe Falls, resulting in a 35-0 shutout at Stow-Munroe Falls High on Sept. 1 in Ohio football action.

The first quarter gave Massillon Jackson a 21-0 lead over Stow-Munroe Falls.

Massillon Jackson stormed to a 35-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second and fourth quarters, as neither squad scored.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Massillon Jackson faced off against Mentor.

