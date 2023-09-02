Defense dominated as Fort Loramie pitched a 48-0 shutout of Covington in an Ohio high school football matchup.

The last time Fort Loramie and Covington played in a 42-25 game on Sept. 3, 2021.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Fort Loramie faced off against Minster and Covington took on Arcanum on Aug. 18 at Arcanum High School.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.