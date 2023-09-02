Massillon left no doubt on Friday, controlling Mansfield from start to finish for a 51-10 victory in an Ohio high school football matchup.

The first quarter gave Massillon a 21-7 lead over Mansfield.

The Tigers opened a monstrous 35-10 gap over the Tygers at the intermission.

Massillon pulled to a 42-10 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Tigers held on with a 9-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Massillon faced off against Valdosta.

