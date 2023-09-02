A suffocating defense helped Versailles handle Delphos St. John’s 41-0 in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 1.

Versailles opened with a 21-0 advantage over Delphos St. John’s through the first quarter.

The Tigers registered a 28-0 advantage at halftime over the Blue Jays.

Versailles breathed fire to a 34-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Tigers got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Last season, Versailles and Delphos St. John’s squared off on Sept. 2, 2022 at Versailles High School.

Recently on Aug. 18, Versailles squared off with Celina in a football game.

