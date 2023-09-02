New Bremen overcame a spirited challenge and rallied for a 50-15 win against Rockford Parkway on Sept. 1 in Ohio football.

Rockford Parkway showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-0 advantage over New Bremen as the first quarter ended.

The Cardinals kept a 15-7 intermission margin at the Panthers’ expense.

New Bremen jumped to a 36-15 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Cardinals held on with a 14-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, New Bremen and Rockford Parkway squared off on Sept. 2, 2022 at Rockford Parkway High School.

In recent action on Aug. 18, New Bremen faced off against Lima Bath and Rockford Parkway took on Convoy Crestview on Aug. 18 at Rockford Parkway High School.

