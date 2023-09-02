Maria Stein Marion Local recorded a big victory over Minster 42-7 during this Ohio football game.

Tough to find an edge early, Maria Stein Marion Local and Minster fashioned a 7-7 stalemate through the first quarter.

The Flyers fought to a 14-7 halftime margin at the Wildcats’ expense.

Maria Stein Marion Local stormed to a 28-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Flyers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-0 edge.

The last time Maria Stein Marion Local and Minster played in a 34-0 game on Sept. 2, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Minster faced off against Fort Loramie and Maria Stein Marion Local took on Wapakoneta on Aug. 18 at Wapakoneta High School.

