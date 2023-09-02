Morral Ridgedale pushed past Mt. Victory Ridgemont for a 32-16 win during this Ohio football game.

Neither squad could muster points in the first, second and third quarters.

The Rockets got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 32-16 edge.

Last season, Mt Victory Ridgemont and Morral Ridgedale squared off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Morral Ridgedale High School.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Mt Victory Ridgemont faced off against Spencerville and Morral Ridgedale took on West Unity Hilltop on Aug. 18 at Morral Ridgedale High School.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.