A swift early pace pushed Lima Perry past Crestline Friday 26-8 for an Ohio high school football victory at Crestline High.

Lima Perry opened with a 20-0 advantage over Crestline through the first quarter.

Defense ruled the second and third quarters as Lima Perry and Crestline were both scoreless.

The Bulldogs enjoyed an 8-6 edge in the final quarter, yet the result was already decided.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Lima Perry faced off against Sidney Lehman Catholic.

