Defense dominated as West Chester Lakota West pitched a 33-0 shutout of Fairfield in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 1.

The first quarter gave West Chester Lakota West a 28-0 lead over Fairfield.

West Chester Lakota West thundered to a 33-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second and fourth quarters.

Last season, West Chester Lakota West and Fairfield faced off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Fairfield High School.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Fairfield faced off against Huber Heights Wayne and West Chester Lakota West took on Cincinnati St Xavier on Aug. 18 at Cincinnati St Xavier High School.

