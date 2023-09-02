Genoa Area topped Huron 21-20 in a tough tilt for an Ohio high school football victory on Sept. 1.

Huron started on steady ground by forging a 10-0 lead over Genoa Area at the end of the first quarter.

Through the early stages of the affair, the Tigers controlled the pace, taking a 20-7 lead into halftime.

The scoreboard showed Huron with a 20-14 lead over Genoa Area heading into the third quarter.

The fourth quarter was decisive for the Comets, as they climbed out of a hole with a 21-20 scoring margin.

Last season, Huron and Genoa Area faced off on Sept. 3, 2021 at Huron High School.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Genoa Area faced off against Archbold.

