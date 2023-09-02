Waterford posted a narrow 24-22 win over Sarahsville Shenandoah in an Ohio high school football matchup.

The start wasn’t the problem for Sarahsville Shenandoah, as it began with a 6-0 edge over Waterford through the end of the first quarter.

Had this been a prize fight, the Zeps would’ve earned the judge’s decision at halftime, with a 14-2 lead on the Wildcats.

Sarahsville Shenandoah darted a meager margin over Waterford as both teams headed to make end of the third quarter adjustments.

It took an 8-0 rally, but the Wildcats were up to the task, grabbing the lead for good in the final quarter.

Last season, Sarahsville Shenandoah and Waterford faced off on Sept. 2, 2022 at Sarahsville Shenandoah High School.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Sarahsville Shenandoah faced off against Belmont Union Local.

