Shadyside’s defense throttled Rayland Buckeye Local, resulting in a 26-0 shutout for an Ohio high school football victory on Sept. 1.

The first quarter gave Shadyside a 14-0 lead over Rayland Buckeye Local.

The Tigers fought to a 20-0 halftime margin at the Panthers’ expense.

Shadyside charged to a 26-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Shadyside and Rayland Buckeye Local faced off on Sept. 3, 2021 at Rayland Buckeye Local High School.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Rayland Buckeye Local faced off against Barnesville and Shadyside took on Martins Ferry on Aug. 18 at Shadyside High School.

