Pataskala Watkins Memorial unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Ashville Teays Valley 28-7 Friday in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 1.

The first quarter gave Pataskala Watkins Memorial a 21-0 lead over Ashville Teays Valley.

The Warriors’ offense roared in front for a 28-0 lead over the Vikings at the intermission.

Ashville Teays Valley battled back to make it 28-7 in the third quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Pataskala Watkins Memorial and Ashville Teays Valley faced off on Sept. 2, 2022 at Ashville Teays Valley High School.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Pataskala Watkins Memorial faced off against Columbus Worthington Kilbourne and Ashville Teays Valley took on Lancaster on Aug. 18 at Lancaster High School.

