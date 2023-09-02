It was a tough night for Baltimore Liberty Union which was overmatched by Nelsonville-York in this 47-19 verdict.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first quarter, as neither squad scored.

The Buckeyes registered a 34-12 advantage at halftime over the Lions.

Nelsonville-York steamrolled to a 47-12 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Lions rallied in the final quarter, but the Buckeyes skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

The last time Nelsonville-York and Baltimore Liberty Union played in a 48-7 game on Sept. 2, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Baltimore Liberty Union faced off against Heath and Nelsonville-York took on Glouster Trimble on Aug. 18 at Nelsonville-York High School.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.