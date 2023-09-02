Williamsport Westfall grabbed a 48-36 victory at the expense of Circleville in Ohio high school football on Sept. 1.

Williamsport Westfall opened with a 13-8 advantage over Circleville through the first quarter.

The Mustangs opened a tight 29-22 gap over the Tigers at halftime.

Williamsport Westfall breathed fire to a 48-30 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Tigers managed a 6-0 rally in the final quarter, yet the die was already cast.

Last season, Circleville and Williamsport Westfall squared off on Sept. 2, 2022 at Circleville High School.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Williamsport Westfall faced off against London Madison-Plains and Circleville took on New Concord John Glenn on Aug. 18 at Circleville High School.

