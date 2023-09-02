Marietta posted a narrow 28-19 win over The Plains Athens for an Ohio high school football victory at Marietta High.

The first quarter gave Marietta a 14-13 lead over The Plains Athens.

Neither squad could muster points in the second quarter.

The Plains Athens moved ahead of Marietta 19-14 to start the fourth quarter.

The Tigers pulled off a stirring 14-0 fourth quarter to trip the Bulldogs.

Last season, Marietta and The Plains Athens squared off on Sept. 2, 2022 at The Plains Athens High School.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Marietta faced off against Beverly Fort Frye.

