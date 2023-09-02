It was a tough night for Logan which was overmatched by Thornville Sheridan in this 41-10 verdict.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first quarter.

The Generals opened a tight 7-3 gap over the Chieftains at halftime.

Thornville Sheridan thundered to a 21-3 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Generals got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 20-7 edge.

Last season, Thornville Sheridan and Logan faced off on Sept. 2, 2022 at Thornville Sheridan High School.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Logan faced off against Jackson and Thornville Sheridan took on Newark Licking Valley on Aug. 18 at Thornville Sheridan High School.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.