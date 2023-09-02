Marion Pleasant unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Whitehall-Yearling 43-13 Friday for an Ohio high school football victory at Whitehall-Yearling.

Marion Pleasant opened with a 13-0 advantage over Whitehall-Yearling through the first quarter.

The Spartans opened a giant 27-6 gap over the Rams at halftime.

Marion Pleasant breathed fire to a 36-13 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Spartans held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Whitehall-Yearling and Marion Pleasant squared off on Sept. 3, 2021 at Whitehall Yearling High School.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Whitehall-Yearling faced off against Columbus Hamilton Township and Marion Pleasant took on Richwood North Union on Aug. 18 at Marion Pleasant High School.

