Hebron Lakewood notched a win against Bexley 27-7 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 1.

The first quarter gave Hebron Lakewood a 13-0 lead over Bexley.

The Lancers registered a 27-7 advantage at intermission over the Lions.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the third and fourth quarters.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Bexley faced off against Columbus Franklin Heights.

