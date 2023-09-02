Streetsboro topped Alliance 37-28 in a tough tilt on Sept. 1 in Ohio football action.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 14-14 duel in the first quarter.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second quarter.

Alliance moved ahead by earning a 21-14 advantage over Streetsboro at the end of the third quarter.

The Rockets rebounded from a late deficit, outscoring the Aviators 23-7 in the last stanza for the victory.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Alliance faced off against Uniontown Lake.

