Hubbard pushed past Warren Howland for a 28-14 win in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 1.

Tough to find an edge early, Hubbard and Warren Howland fashioned a 14-14 stalemate through the first quarter.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren second quarter.

The third quarter gave Hubbard a 21-14 lead over Warren Howland.

The Eagles held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Hubbard and Warren Howland squared off on Sept. 2, 2022 at Warren Howland High School.

Recently on Aug. 18, Hubbard squared off with Youngstown East in a football game.

