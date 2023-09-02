A swift early pace pushed Hamilton Ross past Cincinnati Northwest Friday 48-3 during this Ohio football game.

Hamilton Ross opened with a 13-0 advantage over Cincinnati Northwest through the first quarter.

The Rams’ offense stormed in front for a 41-3 lead over the Knights at the intermission.

Hamilton Ross steamrolled to a 48-3 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Hamilton Ross and Cincinnati Northwest faced off on Oct. 28, 2022 at Cincinnati Northwest High School.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Hamilton Ross faced off against Cincinnati Wyoming and Cincinnati Northwest took on Wilmington on Aug. 18 at Wilmington High School.

