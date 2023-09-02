Hamilton Badin handled Trenton Edgewood 42-14 in an impressive showing during this Ohio football game.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 14-14 duel in the first quarter.

The Rams registered a 42-14 advantage at intermission over the Cougars.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third and fourth quarters, as neither squad scored.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Hamilton Badin faced off against Columbus St Francis DeSales and Trenton Edgewood took on Clarksville Clinton-Massie on Aug. 25 at Clarksville Clinton-Massie High School.

