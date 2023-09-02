Germantown Valley View’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Bellbrook 42-21 in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 1.

Germantown Valley View opened with a 14-7 advantage over Bellbrook through the first quarter.

The Spartans registered a 21-14 advantage at halftime over the Golden Eagles.

Germantown Valley View jumped to a 28-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Spartans got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-7 edge.

Last season, Germantown Valley View and Bellbrook squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Germantown Valley View High School.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Germantown Valley View faced off against Dayton Ponitz and Bellbrook took on Tipp City Tippecanoe on Aug. 18 at Bellbrook High School.

