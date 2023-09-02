Middletown Madison dismissed Troy Christian by a 38-7 count in an Ohio high school football matchup.

Middletown Madison jumped in front of Troy Christian 10-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Mohawks registered a 17-7 advantage at halftime over the Eagles.

Middletown Madison roared to a 24-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Mohawks held on with a 14-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Middletown Madison faced off against Camden Preble Shawnee and Troy Christian took on New Madison Tri-Village on Aug. 18 at New Madison Tri-Village High School.

