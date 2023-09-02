Eaton controlled the action to earn an impressive 28-7 win against Oxford Talawanda at Eaton High on Sept. 1 in Ohio football action.

Eaton jumped in front of Oxford Talawanda 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

Neither squad could muster points in the second quarter.

Eaton pulled to a 28-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Eagles chalked up this decision in spite of the Brave’s spirited final-quarter performance.

The last time Eaton and Oxford Talawanda played in a 27-17 game on Sept. 3, 2021.

In recent action on Aug. 24, Eaton faced off against Richmond and Oxford Talawanda took on Monroe on Aug. 18 at Monroe High School.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.